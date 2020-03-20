Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule
How to Watch: 2014 High Point National Watch Party

How to Watch 2014 High Point National Watch Party

March 20, 2020 1:45pm

Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. You can still get your moto fix with our Racer X Online coverage of both past races and current updates, or via YouTube and/or the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass.

But on Saturday on the Pro Motocross Facebook page there will be a watch party of the 2014 High Point National. Starting at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, watch the 450 Class motos.

Why did the Pro Motocross staff pick this race? Well, for one, the battles—especially in the second 450 moto—are awesome. You've got James Stewart, Trey Canard, Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey all over each other for most of the day. Second, this one is historic, as it would mark the final race for the "good" James Stewart, the pre-PED-test suspension James Stewart. You can look Stewart's results in The Racer X Vault  to see where this race fits into his career. Or don't look and just let the results play out as if you're watching live. 

Spoiler alert!

Don't scroll down if you don't want to know who won this race.

Great battles all day here between Stewart, Canard, Dungey and Roczen.
Great battles all day here between Stewart, Canard, Dungey and Roczen.

2014 High Point National results

450 Class

The 2014 High Point National 450 Class overall podium: James Stewart (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Ken Roczen (left, 2-3 for second overall), and Trey Canard (right, 4-2 for third overall). Unknown at the time, this would eventually becomes the final win of Stewart's career.
The 2014 High Point National 450 Class overall podium: James Stewart (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Ken Roczen (left, 2-3 for second overall), and Trey Canard (right, 4-2 for third overall). Unknown at the time, this would eventually becomes the final win of Stewart's career.

High Point - 450

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1James Stewart Haines City, FL1 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany2 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3Trey Canard Shawnee, OK4 - 2 Honda CRF450R
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN3 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5Josh Grant Riverside, CA6 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA10 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
7Andrew Short Colorado Springs, CO7 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia5 - 10 Kawasaki KX450F
9Brett Metcalfe Australia9 - 7 Kawasaki KX450F
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY8 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

250 Class

The 2014 High Point National 250 Class overall podium: Blake Baggett (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Jeremy Martin (left, 2-6 for second overall), and Jason Anderson (right, 7-2 for third overall).
The 2014 High Point National 250 Class overall podium: Blake Baggett (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Jeremy Martin (left, 2-6 for second overall), and Jason Anderson (right, 7-2 for third overall).

High Point - 250

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM7 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
4Justin Bogle Cushing, OK4 - 4 Honda CRF250R
5Christophe Pourcel Marseilles, France6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC3 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
7Marvin Musquin La Reole, France5 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR9 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
9Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA8 - 9 Honda CRF250R
10Alex Martin Millville, MN10 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross

Instagram — @promotocross

Facebook

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now