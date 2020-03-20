How to Watch: 2014 High Point National Watch Party

Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. You can still get your moto fix with our Racer X Online coverage of both past races and current updates, or via YouTube and/or the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass.

But on Saturday on the Pro Motocross Facebook page there will be a watch party of the 2014 High Point National. Starting at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, watch the 450 Class motos.

Why did the Pro Motocross staff pick this race? Well, for one, the battles—especially in the second 450 moto—are awesome. You've got James Stewart, Trey Canard, Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey all over each other for most of the day. Second, this one is historic, as it would mark the final race for the "good" James Stewart, the pre-PED-test suspension James Stewart. You can look Stewart's results in The Racer X Vault to see where this race fits into his career. Or don't look and just let the results play out as if you're watching live.

