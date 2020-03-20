Having been a racer virtually his entire life, McElrath has found himself, to the best of his or anyone else’s ability, trying to think it all through. So, is it a tall order to ask a world class racer to practice moto social distancing?

“Yeah, it is,” McElrath answered with a sigh. “At first it was really tough because we got word Indy was cancelled on our way to Indy. We were like 30 minutes from landing in Indianapolis when we got the final confirmation, so we hopped on a flight straight back to California when we landed. That turn was pretty tough. From that, our days were all messed up because we were all over the place. We have a routine of what we have to do as racers, well when we got back to California, it was like, ‘Now what do we do?’ And we didn’t really have anything to do. That was the mentality. This past Monday, we found out supercross is on hold for at least the next couple weeks and for us, we will now have outdoors coming up at some point. That’s really been our mindset right now. Moving forward now with supercross, we have the bike and we have the time on it already this year that we can go back and just ride and race it. Right now, though, as an East Coast rider, we’re kind of behind on outdoor testing, so we’re just using this time right now to get ready. In fact, yesterday was my first time really riding the 250 outdoors. I got to ride the 250 yesterday and I was really impressed with it. As of right now we’re on outdoors with the mindset of getting ready for the first race—whenever that is.”

At this point, I read off a press release from MX Sports: “The Dirt Diggers Motorcycle Club has announced that they have canceled the 52nd Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic, which was scheduled for May 16, 2020, over concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus.”