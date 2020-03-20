"They're bar to bar David Bailey!" rings the classic call of Art Eckman, the play-by-play voice for ESPN's coverage of AMA Supercross and AMA Motocrcoss in the 1990s. His bar to bar tag became synomous with great racing, and hence when the supercross promoters decided to begin producing an end-of-year DVD reviewing the season, the title was obvious. For well over a decade, when you said you were watching Bar to Bar, everyone knew what you meant. It was the season-in-review DVD!

(In the early 1990s there was a similar review collection, on VHS, called Throttle to the Gold. It was a nod to series' sponsor Coors Extra Gold. But, yeah, Bar to Bar sounds way better.)

With racing on hold for now, it's a good time to review some of the reviews. We scoured the Monster Energy Supercross YouTube channel and found these Bar to Bar gems.

2002

Ricky Carmichael switches to Honda, starts the season terribly, mounts a huge comeback.