A lot has changed between since the 2002 Indianapolis Supercross ran back on February 9 of that year, and when the 2020 version was set to run last Saturday night, March 14, before, well, you know…

The stadium the race was held in, the RCA Dome, is now gone, replaced by Lucas Oil Stadium. The series—AMA/EA Sports Supercross—is now called Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. The class we’re featuring—the 125cc class—is now 250SX. The event had then-rare next-day coverage on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. Even the promoter, Clear Channel Entertainment, has gone through several name and ownership changes, and had the 2020 Indianapolis Supercross run, it would have been produced by Feld Entertainment.

The one thing that would have been the same is that Chad Reed was signed up for both the 2002 version and the 2020 version—he’s the only rider that was out there 18 years ago that’s still out there. Back in 2002 he was a teenaged newcomer from Australia, riding for the late Phil Alderton’s Yamaha of Troy team, the vaunted “Fifth Dragon” of AMA Supercross. (To Phil’s mind, the first four dragons were the Japanese OEM teams—Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki—as KTM was just finally beginning to blossom in supercross, and Husqvarna, by then made in Italy rather than Sweden, was trying to become relevant again with sport-bike icon Eraldo Ferracci at the helm).

Alderton had hired Reed from the Grand Prix circuit, where the Australian had first emigrated in order to make a name for himself, then get a good ride in America. He rode for Jan De Groot’s Kawasaki team, and was good enough to win the 2001 Belgian 250cc Grand Prix over that country’s superstar, Stefan Everts. But Reed’s goal growing up was to someday be the AMA Supercross Champion, not the FIM World Champion, and he jumped at the offer of Alderton and Yamaha to do a year in the AMA’s 125cc class, albeit on a YZ250F. He would move up to the Yamaha factory 250cc team in 2003, but he never really wanted to ride the small-bike class at all.