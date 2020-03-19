Road 2 Recovery Announces eBay Auction To Benefit Brian Moreau

ENCINITAS, Calif.—The Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R) has announced details for an eBay auction to benefit Brian Moreau. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider suffered a serious crash on February 15, 2020, during round seven of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Tampa, Florida, and is currently back in France focusing on his rehabilitation.

There are over 30 items to bid on from the last two AMA Supercross Championship races in Atlanta and Daytona and MXGP of Great Britain. Autographed jerseys by Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, and Antonio Cairoli to autographed number plates from Aaron Plessinger, this auction has something for every moto fan. The best part is that it all goes to a great cause as 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Brian Moreau’s R2R fund. For a full list of teams and details go to this link.

Here are a few of the items: