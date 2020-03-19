On Track School Hosting Online Learning Webinar Tonight
March 19, 2020 11:50am | by: Press Release
Join Andrea Leib, Director & Founder of On Track School, as she shares her experience of online learning and options that are available during school closures due to COVID-19.
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: March 19, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM Pacific Time / 8:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.