Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Hangtown Motocross Classic Canceled

March 19, 2020 1:25pm | by:
We just got a text from our next door neighbors at MX Sports Pro Racing about Hangtown. The early word on the race is below:

The Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club has announced that they have canceled the 52nd Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic, which was scheduled for May 16, 2020, over concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, has obviously been monitoring the global coronavirus situation and discussing various adjustments to the 2020 event schedule with our event promoters, series partners and race teams. We are currently reviewing the schedule as it pertains to all of the events and will notify our partners and race fans as more details are available.

