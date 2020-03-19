We just got a text from our next door neighbors at MX Sports Pro Racing about Hangtown. The early word on the race is below:

The Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club has announced that they have canceled the 52nd Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic, which was scheduled for May 16, 2020, over concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, has obviously been monitoring the global coronavirus situation and discussing various adjustments to the 2020 event schedule with our event promoters, series partners and race teams. We are currently reviewing the schedule as it pertains to all of the events and will notify our partners and race fans as more details are available.