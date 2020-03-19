Just two weeks ago, Ken Roczen announced he would have to skip public autograph sessions to reduce his exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seemed like an odd move then, but the world has changed quickly, and now Ken and the rest of his peers not only can't sign autographs, they can't even race! Jason Weigandt called the always-outspoken Honda HRC rider on Wednesday to get his take on the current state of affairs, as well as thoughts on his performance so far in 2020. Ken really wants to get back out there and win this championship, but at the very least, he's proud of the way he's performed so far. Hey, coronavirus is making for a pretty messy world right now, but Ken can tell you that after some dark times, better days always lay ahead.

