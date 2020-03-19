Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Ken Roczen

Exhaust Podcast Ken Roczen

March 19, 2020 11:50am
by:

Just two weeks ago, Ken Roczen announced he would have to skip public autograph sessions to reduce his exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seemed like an odd move then, but the world has changed quickly, and now Ken and the rest of his peers not only can't sign autographs, they can't even race! Jason Weigandt called the always-outspoken Honda HRC rider on Wednesday to get his take on the current state of affairs, as well as thoughts on his performance so far in 2020. Ken really wants to get back out there and win this championship, but at the very least, he's proud of the way he's performed so far. Hey, coronavirus is making for a pretty messy world right now, but Ken can tell you that after some dark times, better days always lay ahead.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

