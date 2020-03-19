Although the 2020 Indianapolis Supercross didn’t take place over the weekend, Racer X continues to cover a great race from Indy’s past, with the 2002 event. That race served as Chad Reed’s first-ever U.S. victory, so we called him to ask for his memories from the race. But we also wanted to ask Chad about the current racing situation. Chad is a team owner, team manager and racer for his own Mountain Motorsports/cbdMD team. So what’s he going to do while we wait to go racing?

Racer X: Hey Chad, let’s start with memories of your first win here, Indy 2002. As I recall, you were never a big fan of racing in the small-bike class, anyway.

Chad Reed: Honestly, my real goal was to do so well on a 250 in the West [Coast] races that they would just keep me in that class all year. That didn’t work out, I had a job that I was hired to do [race 125SX East]. So by Indy, I was excited to go learn and see what that class was about and try to make the most of it. I knew that as much as I wanted to be in the 250 class, but I really knew that there was no other choice. My focus really was on Mike Brown and Grant Langston, really the only two guys I kind of considered as threats at that point. Like, GL and Mike were kind of well-known guys. GL was a world champ. The year before I think he crashed out of winning a race, but then I think he won a race after that, then almost won the 125 motocross championship. Mike ended up winning it. So at that point, other than James Stewart, those two were the biggest names in the Lites class, but Stewart was racing West. I was getting to race GL and Mike full-time. So that was really it. Really that’s the biggest memory. The track… I don’t believe it was super gnarly or anything. I actually need to watch it again. I don’t know that I’ve seen that race since 18 years ago! I remember every race, but for some reason, that’s not a memorable race. You would think it would be. The excitement of winning, I remember pretty clearly. Craig Dack was my team manager, and Phil Alderton and Dean Baker and all the YoT [Yamaha of Troy] guys from back then. Everyone was super excited. I remember that feeling of you felt like you really achieved a goal. I was in America and I won a race, and it was a real race. It wasn’t just a heat race. It was a real race. So that was it. That’s probably my biggest memory of it.

I remember I was at that race, and you even said on the podium, “It’s good, but it’s not the 250 class.” You had made it clear the whole time, before the race, during the race, after the race that you wished you were racing in the premier class. I think at the time people thought that was pretty cocky.

Yeah. I took some slack. When you’re riding around in fourth place in the big bike class [on the West Coast], nobody really knows who you are. At least I don’t remember them [knowing who I was]. It wasn’t like today where there’s social media and all this kind of stuff. So I don’t know if it was talked about like it was a big deal for me to finish fourth back in those days or whatever, or fifth or whatever it was that I got. I think I got maybe a fourth or a fifth. I’m not sure. Then for me, I got beat up for it because I wanted to race the big bike class. I can tell you everything about the big bike class that night, but I couldn’t tell you… Honestly, I know I won the race and I have memory of being excited, but I couldn’t tell you if I holeshotted or I came from behind or anything. But I could tell you that Vuillemin won the big race, and Ricky got into Pastrana in the big bike class, and all those things. I could tell you the rhythm sections that those guys did in the main event that we didn’t do, all those things. But I don’t have very clear memory of my own race!

That’s how keyed on that class that you were? That is what you’re getting at?

A hundred percent. That was the goal, always. I know I got beat up for it. At no point was I cocky. I just really felt that that was the class that I belonged in. I went straight from amateur to that class. I never raced 125 professional. I was already a two-time Australian supercross champion. My first year in Europe I was second in the world championship. I felt like I was more than qualified to be in that class. I honestly think had I have raced that championship, I would have been finished top three in the championship. I really believe that, but I didn’t. Because here we’re talking Lites class.