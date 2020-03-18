Racer X Films: 2002 Indianapolis Race Examination

We're diving back to the past this week for Race eXamination as we continue to wait for more information regarding the postponement of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

Back in 2002, a lot happened at the sixth round of the series in Indianapolis. Travis Pastrana was going for his first career win, Ricky Carmichael was trying to claw points back on championship leader David Vuillemin, and the fans were in for a real treat. We break down what happened in the 250SX main event that night.

We also take a look at the 125SX class and what would become the first major step in a long and storied career in the U.S. for Chad Reed.