Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2002 Indianapolis Race Examination

March 18, 2020 2:10pm | by:

We're diving back to the past this week for Race eXamination as we continue to wait for more information regarding the postponement of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

Back in 2002, a lot happened at the sixth round of the series in Indianapolis. Travis Pastrana was going for his first career win, Ricky Carmichael was trying to claw points back on championship leader David Vuillemin, and the fans were in for a real treat. We break down what happened in the 250SX main event that night.

We also take a look at the 125SX class and what would become the first major step in a long and storied career in the U.S. for Chad Reed.

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now