Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Florida native Seth Dennis.

Note: This interview was conducted following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross, prior to the cancelation of the JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone MX (which occurred yesterday).

Racer X: Seth! You alright after that crash?

Seth Dennis: Yeah! I’m good. Just swapped a little after the wall jump and went down in my last 85cc class. It was kind of a bummer.

For sure, glad to hear you’re alright. What else did you ride today?

I rode one other 85cc class, so 85cc (10-12) stock and mod and then two 65cc classes (7-11) and (10-11). I won both of my 65cc classes. Some up and downs but all in all it was a good day and I had fun!