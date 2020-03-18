Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule
Next: Seth Dennis

Next: Seth Dennis

March 18, 2020 7:00pm
by:

Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Florida native Seth Dennis.

Note: This interview was conducted following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross, prior to the cancelation of the JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone MX (which occurred yesterday).

Racer X: Seth! You alright after that crash?
Seth Dennis: Yeah! I’m good. Just swapped a little after the wall jump and went down in my last 85cc class. It was kind of a bummer.

For sure, glad to hear you’re alright. What else did you ride today?
I rode one other 85cc class, so 85cc (10-12) stock and mod and then two 65cc classes (7-11) and (10-11). I won both of my 65cc classes. Some up and downs but all in all it was a good day and I had fun!

  • Dennis competing at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross at the Daytona International Speedway. Andrew Fredrickson
  • "Well my mom and dad both raced so it’s kind of in my blood. ... My mom made it to Loretta’s like three or four times. So, I’ve been around dirt bikes my whole life and I love it, and they love it too." - Seth Dennis Andrew Fredrickson
  • Dennis leading the pack at the speedway. Andrew Fredrickson

So, you qualified at the Loretta Lynn’s Southeast area qualifier at Gatorback a few weeks ago—what’s your plan now?
We will leave from Daytona and go to Texas for Spring a ding ding and the JS7 Spring National at Freestone which will be fun. So, we are doing all the spring nationals and then I’m not sure after that. I don’t know if we will hit any other areas for Loretta’s. I will go to the Southeast regional for sure, and then to the ranch.

Nice! So where are you from?
I’m from Port Saint Lucie, Florida. I live there still and train at my friend Branden Comerford’s place. I’ve been training with Tyla Rattray and he is getting a facility together near where I live so I’m excited to start training there too. Tyla has been really awesome to work with.

What are your goals for this year?
I hope to have a smooth and clean year at Loretta’s. I would like to win obviously! Last year I had a couple crashes but ended up second and and third overall in both my (7-9) classes. I’ve won twice at the ranch, in 2016 and 2018, so I know I can do it again.

So how did you get into racing motocross?
Well my mom and dad both raced so it’s kind of in my blood.

Wait! Mom and Dad??
Yeah! My mom made it to Loretta’s like three or four times. So, I’ve been around dirt bikes my whole life and I love it, and they love it too.

"I hope to have a smooth and clean year at Loretta’s. I would like to win obviously! Last year I had a couple crashes but ended up second and and third overall in both my (7-9) classes. I’ve won twice at the ranch, in 2016 and 2018, so I know I can do it again." -Seth Dennis Andrew Fredrickson

Who is your favorite pro rider?
Probably Ken Roczen. He seems like a nice guy and he is super smooth on the track.

And I see you on the ‘gram hitting ramps with Tom Parsons! How was that?
Haha yeah! He is super cool. I got to ride his track at his old place. It was awesome, and yeah, I got to hit my first freestyle ramp when I was there. It was really fun. It was only like 30 or 40 feet; it doesn’t feel much different than hitting a dirt jump. Just feels like a really smoothed out take off.

That’s crazy! So, you’ve been with the Orange Brigade a few years now, who else is a big part of your program?
Yeah, I’ve been with them since 2017. KTM and everyone in the orange brigade program has been super helpful and their support has been amazing. Nathan [Ramsey] has been really great to have in my corner, as well as Tyla [Rattray]. Rob Fox and everyone at Dunlop have supported me for a long time as well. Obviously, my mom and dad and my sister are always there for me.

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now