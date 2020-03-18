Typical GNCC events are separated by a two- or three-week break. This allows racers time to recover from the grueling three-hour events, and gives the numerous amateur racers the opportunity to re-prep their machines. However, it’s also tradition that the Florida and Georgia rounds of the series take place on back-to-back weekends at the beginning of the season.

These whirlwind events see riders finish the Florida round and immediately get ready to transition to the red clay in Georgia. It can sometimes play a big role in the outcome of the race as well, and this year was no exception. Here’s what we learned.

Baylor Bounces Back

Steward and Grant Baylor’s switch to the FactoryONE Sherco team has been one of the biggest storylines of the season. We’ve mentioned previously that Sherco is an unproven brand at the top level of GNCC Racing, as there were no XC1 competitors aboard the brand until this season. It’s ultimately a learning year for the Sherco guys as they’re making adjustments as the year wears on. The Florida round was a tough event for them as Grant suffered a freak issue with his gas tank, and an electrical issue ended Stu’s day on the second lap.

When they rolled into The General in Georgia, these boys were motivated to bounce back from the issues in Florida. Steward took the lead on lap two and bounced back and forth with Kailub Russell for the rest of the race. Pit stops would prove to be the ultimate challenge for Stu because the Sherco brand is still so small and boutique that it’s extremely tough to find aftermarket parts for them.

Currently, Stu is racing without a drybreak gas tank. This means that when Stu stops for fuel, they have to unscrew the cap, dump the fuel, and screw the cap back on. Teams with a drybreak tank are able to stop, dump the fuel straight in, (yes, NASCAR style) and take off.