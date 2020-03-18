COVID-19 has had a major impact on just about every person on the planet, and that includes our sport. But, even though racing is currently in limbo, people involved in the sport still have to stay prepared for when things get back to normal. To get a better idea of what’s going on behind the scenes we talked to Honda HRC crew chief Lars Lindstrom, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team manager Wil Hahn, and pro trainer Seth Rarick.

Racer X: How has your personal day-to-day work routine changed because of the Coronavirus?

Lars Lindstrom: I personally have been able to work on some projects that were lower priority but still important, so that’s a bonus. It’s been a bit of a strange feeling not knowing when our next race is, or even if there will be a next supercross. Staying motivated is key right now, and trying to prepare for whatever comes our way, while also staying away from too many unnecessary risks as far as the COVID-19 is concerned.

Wil Hahn: Well we’re not going racing so that throws everyone off somewhat. We’re all in that routine. East and West Coast guys are slightly different, but as far as the crew goes, we go racing. Being at home last Saturday was pretty strange. I mowed my grass and did stuff around the house that I’m not normally able to get caught up on that quickly. It was just strange, honestly. There are so many unknowns right now, it’s just crazy. Under different circumstances, I might feel better about it and try to enjoy it, but it’s not fun under these circumstances.

Seth Rarick: It’s changed drastically. I was in Florida, pretty much once the series went east I went east, and I was scheduled to come out to California this week after Indianapolis. Everything was normal until Indy got cancelled. I still came out to spend some time with the TLD/Red Bull KTM West [Region] guys before they got racing again, but obviously since I got on the plane to come out here [to California] everything changed. Plus the weather here is terrible right now. I went from being wide open having too much to do in one day to trying to find things to fill my time. We’ve been training with the guys, they’ve ridden one day so far this week, and other than that I’ve been sitting on the couch. I went from one hundred to zero. I’m not really okay with it. I’m a pretty active person so it’s killing me.