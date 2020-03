While there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch racing. Remember, YouTube and the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass are our friends. Until racing returns, check out some old school races on YouTube or watch below, as we show all the finish line celebrations from the first ten rounds of 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross–via gifs. Tell us your favorite one below in the comment section! Enjoy.

Round 1 - Anaheim 1

250SX West Main Event | Justin Cooper