Jason Weigandt tried to go to Indianapolis for Monster Energy Supercross, then tried to go back to Daytona for American Flat Track. Both events ended up not taking place, but the Grand National Cross Country Series kept on rolling in Georgia, so Weege went there instead. Here's the walk and talk from the GNCC pits, with an update on the rapidly-changing racing calendar. This was shot on Sunday, it might have all changed already!

