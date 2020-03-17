Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

GNCC originally scheduled for April 4/5 at Steele Creek in Morgantown, NC, is now cancelled.

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the GNCC originally scheduled for April 4/5 at Steele Creek in Morgantown, NC, is now cancelled. The event was initially cancelled for the Steele Creek location only, with the date reserved for another location to be announced. However, given the current crisis in our country, GNCC now deems is prudent to cancel the date as well. Pre-entered riders will have their entries refunded. Rescheduling details will be announced in the near future. Most likely the previously reserved July 11/12 "Rain Date" will be utilized for this purpose. The Series will resume April 18/19 at the Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina. GNCC Racing continues to urge the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems) to avoid large events and public gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and the World Health Organization ("WHO") regarding this matter. In the meantime, GNCC reminds its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don't panic. Until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events. The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Loretta Lynn’s - Area Qualifiers

The 2020 Loretta Lynn Area Qualifiers are postponed through the end of March.

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the 2020 Loretta Lynn Area Qualifiers are postponed through the end of March. Accordingly, the following events are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

Mid-East Echo Valley Sebree, KY Mid-East Thunder Valley Livingston, TN Northeast Budds Creek Mechanicsville, MD Northeast Birch Creek Sutherlin, VA Southeast Aonia Pass Washington, GA Mid-West Bunker Hill Delta, UT Northwest Horn Rapids West Richland, WA South Central Thunder Valley Lakewood, CO

Commencing on Monday, March 23rd and every Monday thereafter, MX Sports and the AMA will convene and reevaluate the schedule, making adjustments as needed. MX Sports will work with the AMA and Area Qualifier organizers to reschedule the events when possible. MX Sports will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding these matter in areas where our events are located. MX Sports urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments. Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

ATVMX

The 2020 ATVMX Championship at Underground MX in Kemp, Texas, currently set for March 28/29, is rescheduled to September 19/20, 2020.

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations restricting large public gatherings, the upcoming round of the 2020 ATVMX Championship at Underground MX in Kemp, Texas, currently set for March 28/29, is rescheduled to September 19/20, 2020. ATVPG will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding these matter in areas where our events are located. ATVPG urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments. Please direct all communications to info@atvmotocross.com.

Racer X Inter-AM Vintage Event

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

The 13th Annual Racer X Inter-AM vintage event previously scheduled for April 18-19 has been rescheduled for October 17-18. More info to follow, visit the event’s Facebook homepage.

American Flat Track

The following update was released on Monday, March 16:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—Due to the ongoing unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, American Flat Track has decided to postpone its March 28 Atlanta Short Track and April 4 Charlotte Half-Mile events until further notice. The health and safety of everyone involved in our sport continues to remain our top priority, and it is for this reason that we will continue to assess the situation ahead of the remaining events within the CDC’s recommended eight-week window of caution. Because of this, ticket sales for the May 2 Texas Half-Mile and May 9 So-Cal Half-Mile have been postponed until further notice. As more information is available within the coming weeks, specific announcements regarding those two events will follow. Advance ticket holders are offered equivalent admission for any other AFT Events race occurring within the next 18 calendar months. Contact tickets@americanflattrack.com for inquiries and requests. We value all of our fans and appreciate your understanding while we continue to monitor the situation. For additional information contact: For additional information contact: AMA Pro Racing Communications, (386)-492-1014, communications@amaproracing.com.

JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone MX

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

Freestone Raceway has decided to cancel 11th Annual James Stewart Spring Championship. Our number one priority is the best interest of our racers, families, industry partners, and keeping them safe. Hour by hour things are changing with the situation of Covid 19. We couldn’t foresee a day ago the news we hear today, and the safety concerns as they escalate daily. It is the most difficult decision we’ve had to make but, it was the best one for the riders and families. As a whole the way Freestone staff and industry partners all felt Sunday was not how we feel right now. However, this is just one event to be affected. Not only will other events and race tracks be affected by these same difficult times we are faced with and the impacts received from them but, the families and small businesses that drive the sport we all love will be impacted too. On behalf of Freestone Raceway family and staff, we are praying for a safe and healthy return home. We hope there is as little impact as possible over the next few months. We are honoring our refund policy as posted and allowing people plenty of time to prepare for their return home.

Isle of Man TT

The following update was released on Tuesday, March 17:

The popular Isle of Man TT, scheduled to run May 30 through June 13, has been canceled. This, from a report on Autosport.com:

The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe,” said Laurence Skelly, Minister for Enterprise for the Isle of Man. "The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man's residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government." At present, August's Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events have not been put on hold.

Note: This situation is ever-changing so at this point this is all subject to change. We will provide updates on championships when they become available.