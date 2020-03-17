Yamaha welcomed Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes to a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Wall of Champions at the brand's new motorsports headquarters in Georgia. The Wall of Champions, started in 2012, honors past and current racers from a variety of racing disciplines who have won championships for the brand. There are currently 96 racers honored with plaques, totaling 205 championships.

The Wall of Champions originally resided at the Yamaha building in Cypress, California, but with much of the brand's motorsports division moving to Georgia, the Wall moved to the new location.

To commemorate all of this, Yamaha invited the legendary Damon Bradshaw to the event. Bradshaw recently returned to the brand he raced for with a new ambassador deal. We show you the Wall of Champions and chat with Bradshaw in this video.