The 2020 Indianapolis Supercross did not take place over the weekend as scheduled. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is postponed for now. More races might be coming, but the March date in Indy is done.

So what to do? Let’s celebrate the rich history of this sport and this race by looking back at one of the most dramatic races in Indianapolis Supercross history, from 2002. Here we go.

To understand the importance of the 2002 Indianapolis Supercross, you have to compare what it felt like then to what it looks like now. The race once felt like the beginning, but it actually turned out to be the beginning of the end.

There are three main players in this race. Travis Pastrana led early with David Vuillemin and Ricky Carmichael right behind him. Even though Vuillemin would end up the race winner, the drama in this story really revolves around Pastrana versus Carmichael. This was a highly-anticipated matchup since A). Carmichael had become the new establishment in the series after wrestling the AMA Supercross Championship away from Jeremy McGrath the previous year and B). Pastrana was the up-and-coming superstar out of the 125 class. Established champ versus hot young challenger is always a narrative to follow, however, this one had extra heat.

See, by early 2002, Carmichael was at an all-time low from the fans perspective. He had dethroned the popular McGrath, and then switched from Kawasaki to Honda. It gave fans the impression that Carmichael had sold out for the money, and a younger RC had yet to master the media game in order to spin the move in his direction (Carmichael would get much, much better at this in his later years). His Honda debut came at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas, where he was introduced to the crowd wearing a cape and crown. The immediate perception was this was an attack on McGrath, known as the King of Supercross. Mix that with the Honda move, and the fans booed immediately. A few months later, by the February running of the Indy race, the feelings remained.