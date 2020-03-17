Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

MX Sports Pro Racing Statement on Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

March 17, 2020 3:05pm | by:
MX Sports Pro Racing Statement on Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The following statement has been released by MX Sports Pro Racing:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, MX Sports Pro Racing is carefully monitoring the impact of the illness across the country and recognizes the proactive measures that professional sports leagues and sporting events in the United States are taking in an effort to minimize its spread. With the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship approaching, MX Sports Pro Racing is conducting discussions with our series partners to determine what actions might be required for currently scheduled series events. Each day presents new information in regards to the coronavirus, and that newfound knowledge will be taken into consideration as we continue to prepare for the new season, as will any actions taken by local and state governments where our venues are located, or any precautionary measures issued by the national government.

Read Now
