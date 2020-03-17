Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Loretta’s: Area Qualifiers Postponed Through March

March 17, 2020 2:45pm | by:
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the 2020 Loretta Lynn Area Qualifiers are postponed through the end of March. Accordingly, the following events are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

Mid-EastEcho ValleySebree, KY
Mid-EastThunder ValleyLivingston, TN
NortheastBudds CreekMechanicsville, MD
NortheastBirch CreekSutherlin, VA
SoutheastAonia PassWashington, GA
Mid-WestBunker HillDelta, UT
NorthwestHorn RapidsWest Richland, WA
South CentralThunder ValleyLakewood, CO

Commencing on Monday, March 23rd and every Monday thereafter, MX Sports and the AMA will convene and reevaluate the schedule, making adjustments as needed. MX Sports will work with the AMA and Area Qualifier organizers to reschedule the events when possible. 

MX Sports will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding these matter in areas where our events are located.

MX Sports urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

Main Image: Christian Munoz

