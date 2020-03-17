Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the 2020 Loretta Lynn Area Qualifiers are postponed through the end of March. Accordingly, the following events are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

Mid-East Echo Valley Sebree, KY Mid-East Thunder Valley Livingston, TN Northeast Budds Creek Mechanicsville, MD Northeast Birch Creek Sutherlin, VA Southeast Aonia Pass Washington, GA Mid-West Bunker Hill Delta, UT Northwest Horn Rapids West Richland, WA South Central Thunder Valley Lakewood, CO

Commencing on Monday, March 23rd and every Monday thereafter, MX Sports and the AMA will convene and reevaluate the schedule, making adjustments as needed. MX Sports will work with the AMA and Area Qualifier organizers to reschedule the events when possible.

MX Sports will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding these matter in areas where our events are located.

MX Sports urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

Main Image: Christian Munoz