This morning the Coronavirus claimed yet another motorsports event—two, actually—in the cancellation of the JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone in Texas. Organizers of the event hoped to be able to complete the race quickly, but the ongoing crisis led both Kawasaki Team Green and the KTM Orange Brigade to ask their trackside support crews to return home, and the organizers to shut down the event.

This note was posted on the freestonemx.com site:

March 17, 2020 – Freestone Raceway has decided to cancel 11th Annual James Stewart Spring Championship. Our number one priority is the best interest of our racers, families, industry partners, and keeping them safe. Hour by hour things are changing with the situation of Covid 19. We couldn’t foresee a day ago the news we hear today, and the safety concerns as they escalate daily. It is the most difficult decision we’ve had to make but, it was the best one for the riders and families. As a whole the way Freestone staff and industry partners all felt Sunday was not how we feel right now. However, this is just one event to be affected. Not only will other events and race tracks be affected by these same difficult times we are faced with and the impacts received from them but, the families and small businesses that drive the sport we all love will be impacted too. On behalf of Freestone Raceway family and staff, we are praying for a safe and healthy return home. We hope there is as little impact as possible over the next few months. We are honoring our refund policy as posted and allowing people plenty of time to prepare for their return home.

In addition to this event, the popular Isle of Man TT, scheduled to run May 30 through June 13, has been canceled. This, from a report on Autosport.com:

"The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe,” said Laurence Skelly, Minister for Enterprise for the Isle of Man. "The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man's residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government." At present, August's Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events have not been put on hold.

The Freestone and Isle of Man events had to consider the next challenge in running races within the current climate. With concerns about strains on the current healthcare system, races and events must also be sure not to add additional stresses on that sector at this time.