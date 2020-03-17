Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

Canceled: April 4/5 GNCC Date

March 17, 2020 3:45pm | by:
Canceled: April 4/5 GNCC Date

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the GNCC originally scheduled for April 4/5 at Steele Creek in Morgantown, NC, is now cancelled. The event was initially cancelled for the Steele Creek location only, with the date reserved for another location to be announced. However, given the current crisis in our country, GNCC now deems is prudent to cancel the date as well. Pre-entered riders will have their entries refunded.

Rescheduling details will be announced in the near future. Most likely the previously reserved July 11/12 "Rain Date" will be utilized for this purpose.

The Series will resume April 18/19 at the Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina.

GNCC Racing continues to urge the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems) to avoid large events and public gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and the World Health Organization ("WHO") regarding this matter.

In the meantime, GNCC reminds its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don't panic. Until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now