Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the GNCC originally scheduled for April 4/5 at Steele Creek in Morgantown, NC, is now cancelled. The event was initially cancelled for the Steele Creek location only, with the date reserved for another location to be announced. However, given the current crisis in our country, GNCC now deems is prudent to cancel the date as well. Pre-entered riders will have their entries refunded.

Rescheduling details will be announced in the near future. Most likely the previously reserved July 11/12 "Rain Date" will be utilized for this purpose.

The Series will resume April 18/19 at the Camp Coker Bullet in Society Hill, South Carolina.

GNCC Racing continues to urge the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems) to avoid large events and public gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and the World Health Organization ("WHO") regarding this matter.

In the meantime, GNCC reminds its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don't panic. Until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.