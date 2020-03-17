With the 2020 Indianapolis Supercross canceled, we’re focusing on other key races that took place inside the city. Our own Jason Thomas raced professionally in AMA Supercross from 1997 through 2012, making 131 premier-class main events.

He shares some stories from within the ranks at Indy.

Indianapolis will always hold a special place in my heart. It was the site of my first ever professional supercross race. The year was 1997 and I was still in high school. I flew out Thursday night while my dad drove up to Indy with the bikes and equipment. While I didn’t ride all that well and failed to make the main event, it was a huge learning experience and gave me memories I still have today. I can remember how incredibly rutty the track was, much ruttier than tracks in 2020. The most vivid memory I have was how chaotic the qualifying races were, though. The talent level of competition was so much higher than I had faced before, and their intensity was on a completely different level, too. These were professional racers competing for their livelihood. I remember thinking on my way home “I need to get a lot better... and quickly.”

Two years later, I would turn in my best ever 125SX finish at Indy. I was on the Excel Motorsports Yamaha team alongside Josh Demuth. The team was based 45 minutes south of Indy so it was a very important weekend to perform. We both rode press day, giving us a little insight as to what would come on Saturday. Things just came easy that day for both of us. Josh would end up getting a podium (third) and I would chase him to the checkers in sixth. As Josh and I were high fiving over our own main event, my training partner and best friend Timmy Ferry went out and grabbed his first 250 main event podium at Indy, too! It was a great night for all of us although I think Josh might have enjoyed it more than I did. He went to an after-party late Saturday night and didn’t surface again until Monday night. There’s literally no telling where he was or what he did, but that was Josh Demuth in a nutshell. I will give him credit, though, because on Tuesday morning, we went for a six-mile run like nothing had happened.