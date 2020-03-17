What do you remember about that Indianapolis race?

I remember the track being a little tough, rutted. There was a rhythm section that was sketch before the finish. I wasn’t even doing any triples in it, I remember. I stopped doing it because it was too sketchy. But I wasn’t losing time, obviously. The track was rutted. Kind of tight in some spots. The whoops got a big rut in the middle that you had to get out of to be good. Ricky stayed in it for long and then was swapping around a lot. I was just going outside the rut. It was pretty good. I think I started first, and I got passed by Ricky and Travis [Pastrana] right away. I never liked to lead races from the beginning. A lot of times I’d rather be in the hunt than being in the front so I can see. I had confidence in my fitness, so I could go the whole moto. I was kind of like studying basically the guys in front. Mainly Ricky because I really didn’t think Travis was going to be there for the long run.

Obviously at that point, the goal was to win the championship, not to win every race. If we were in the position to win, we would win. But it was good to stay consistent in front, on the podium every weekend. So I was kind of studying the guys. Obviously Travis missed the rut and then Ricky hit him and he crashed. Travis was out of the race. I think it was pretty much midway through. I don’t really remember exactly, but it had to be like halfway. Then I was behind Ricky. I felt like I was pretty comfortable behind. The pace was not crazy fast. I was comfortable and trying to find lines. If you watch the race, not the highlights, but if you watch the race and the whole 20 laps, when I get to Ricky you can see that I’m trying a few… There’s a couple passes that I knew I could make it stick at one point. But you got to take into consideration that you’re racing Ricky Carmichael. At that time, he wasn’t the GOAT, but he was the best guy. The guy in the best shape and the guy that really wanted to win and to get out of his comfort zone to go even faster. So I didn’t want to pass him too early. I didn’t want him to try to pass me back later on. So, it was a gamble.

After you crossed the starting line in front of the mechanics, I was doing that little inside, and he was going outside and doubled right away in the rhythm section. I was doing the little step-up, and then rolling the first one. Every time I was catching him. I said, I can maybe go fast in here. Also where I passed him later after the finish line, I had a good line where I could downside the tunnel, the bridge, and he had a tough time being very precise. He would over-jump it or he would clip it and he would go wide. I saw that a couple times before I passed him. I actually set it up. I’m like, maybe I can pass him here too. I got a little surprised because that marquee showed last lap. I was like, dude, I only have two spots to pass now. I waited too long. I need to get on it. So the first spot I could pass him is after the finish, and the second spot was after the mechanics. So there was only those two things. So I was like, I got to try both. If the first one doesn’t work, then I’m going to have to do the other one. On the white flag, I jumped downside to the inside really nice, and then just took the inside before going under the bridge. That was actually a nice, clean pass. As a strategy, that is what I like to teach Dylan [Ferrandis] is the race strategy. The strategy actually worked really well. But I kind of waited a little too long. I could have done it a couple laps before. One of the races I remember that I was doing pretty much the same thing was in Dallas the same year. It actually didn’t work. I was better than him, and I almost passed him at one point. I let off because I didn’t want to lead that many laps in front of him. There was a switchback, like a 90 right across the starting line, and then a 90 left with a dragon’s back just before. I was doing that section really well. I could have passed him twice, and I didn’t. Then he picked it up, and I was never in position to pass him again and he won the race. Sometimes strategies like this don’t always work, but in Indy it actually did.

