Results Archive
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 16, 2020 6:30am

GNCC Racing

Round 3 (of 13) - Aonia Pass MX - Washington, GA

The General - Overall Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell 02:58:03.779Boonville, NC KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:58:05.659Belton, SC Sherco
3Josh Strang 03:00:43.952Australia Kawasaki
4Craig Delong 03:01:43.336Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
5Jonathan Girroir 03:01:49.737Southwick, MA KTM
6Grant Baylor 03:01:50.354Belton, SC Sherco
7Michael Witkowski 03:01:59.908North Liberty, IN Yamaha
8Ricky Russell 03:02:37.238Duvall, WA Husqvarna
9Jordan Ashburn 03:05:33.015Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
10Cody J Barnes 03:05:44.133Sterling, IL Beta
Full Results

The General - XC2 Pro Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Craig Delong 03:01:43.336Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
2Jonathan Girroir 03:01:49.737Southwick, MA KTM
3Michael Witkowski 03:01:59.908North Liberty, IN Yamaha
4Cody J Barnes 03:05:44.133Sterling, IL Beta
5 03:06:57.536Australia Kawasaki
6Liam Draper 03:07:35.359New Zealand KTM
7 03:12:15.358Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
8 03:13:11.491West Chester, PA KTM
9Jesse Ansley 03:13:18.791Myakka City, FL KTM
10 03:16:24.891Tamaqua, PA Beta
Full Results

The General - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1 03:19:53.219Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
2 03:22:04.290Inman, SC KTM
3Zack Hayes 03:22:10.658Sumter, SC KTM
4 03:25:10.338Columbia Heights, MN Yamaha
5 03:28:00.319Gillett, PA KTM
6 03:28:48.339Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
7 03:29:28.179Parkersburg, WV KTM
8 03:05:32.097West Creek, NJ KTM
9 03:10:56.995Monticello, GA Sherco
10 03:14:37.056Pecks Mill, WV KTM
Full Results

The General - WXC Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets 01:56:10.318Circleville, OH Yamaha
2Mackenzie Tricker 01:56:32.239Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3Tayla Jones 01:58:02.131Australia Husqvarna
4Rachael Archer 01:59:33.656New Zealand Yamaha
5Rachel Gutish 02:02:20.810Terre Haute, IN Beta
6 02:03:20.078Barons, AB KTM
7 02:03:31.251Mchenry, MD KTM
8Korie Steede 02:08:53.450Beloit, OH TM
9 02:10:16.099Equinunk, PA Husqvarna
10 02:14:38.094Bridgeton, NJ KTM
Full Results

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Josh Strang Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN45
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA44
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC43
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA43
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL31
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC30
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL51
5Liam Draper New Zealand43
6 Jefferson, GA39
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL37
8 Tamaqua, PA35
9 Australia32
10 Bennington, VT32
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC81
2 Travelers Rest, SC69
3 Columbia Heights, MN57
4 Lynnville, IN56
5 Inman, SC54
6 Gillett, PA41
7 West Sunbury, PA40
8 Parkersburg, WV40
9 Newark Valley, NY34
10 Iron Station, NC31
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB49
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN46
7 Mchenry, MD40
8 Buskirk, NY31
9 Equinunk, PA31
10Korie Steede Beloit, OH28
Full Standings

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 15 and 16 (of 16) - APEX Center - Wytheville, VA

Round 15

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM1-125
2ndRobbie HortonHonda4-222
3rdTravis SewellKawasaki5-320
4thJustin RodbellYamahaDNS-4th18
5thJames Justice KTM9-516
6thCaleb CarterKTM6-615
7thMarshal WeltinKawasaki2-714
8thJack RogersKawasaki7-813
9thMatthew BurkeenYamaha10-912
10thKyle BittermanHonda3-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stJustin RodbellYamahaDNS-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM1-222
3rdMarshal WeltinKawasaki3-320
4thTravis SewellKawasaki4-418
5thKyle BittermanHonda5-516
6thJames JusticeKTM7-615
7thCaleb Carter KTM11-714
8thCaleb GreenYamaha9-813
9thJack RogersKawasaki6-912
10thHayden HefnerKTMDNS-1011

Round 16

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stJustin RodbellYamaha5-125
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM2-222
3rdTravis SewellKawasaki7-320
4thKyle BittermanHonda6-418
5thRobbie HortonHonda4-516
6thJack RogersKawasaki11-615
7thMatthew BurkeenYamaha10-714
8thHayden HefnerKTM3-813
9thJames Justice KTM8-912
10thWristin GriggKawasaki12-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall StandingsRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stCody VanbuskirkKTM9-125
2ndJustin RodbellYamaha10-222
3rdTravis SewellKawasaki3-320
4thKyle BittermanHondaDNF-418
5thRobbie HortonHonda5-516
6thJames Justice KTM2-615
7thHayden HefnerKTMDNF-714
8thWristin GriggKawasaki7-813
9thCaleb Carter KTM6-912
10thMatthew BurkeenYamaha4-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings Finish

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRobbie HortonHonda262
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM254
3rdKyle BittermanHonda239
4thNick GainesYamaha210
5thCaleb CarterKTM200
6thMarshal Weltin Kawasaki186
7thHayden HefnerKTM133
8thMatthew BurkeenYamaha132
9thTravis Sewell Kawasaki125
10thLanden RogersHonda119

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings Finish

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRobbie HortonHonda273
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM271
3rdKyle BittermanHonda234
4thNick GainesYamaha208
5thCaleb CaterKTM190
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki149
7thHayden HefnerKTM119
8thMatthew BurkeenYamaha115
8thTravis SewellKawasaki115
10thJustin RodbellYamaha95

Other Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR141
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA129
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA60
7Enzo Lopes Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL42
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 5)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now