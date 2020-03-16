FMF KTM’s Kailub Russell has announced 2020 will be his final season competing for Grand National Cross Country Championships, and so far his quest for an eighth-straight crown looks perfect, with three wins in three rounds. Sunday’s victory wasn’t easy, though, as Steward Baylor found his groove on his new FactoryONE Sherco and appeared to have the win in hand—until he went wide in a corner on the motocross track within sight of the finish. Russell sailed past him to steal the lead with four turns to go.

We talked to him last night after his victory.

Racer X: I was at the finish line and I didn’t expect to see you winning, and you came across and you seemed super pumped. What’s it like to win in literally the final minute of a race? Is that exceptionally good?

Kailub Russell: Well, the race wasn’t exceptionally good [for me], but to pull it off and get the end result which you’re working for is always cool. For a GNCC, that’s like the last-turn pass on a supercross race. We had four turns left, but literally our last two turns you cannot pass. There’s no passing there. It was cool. I had two turns left to do it, and he left the door open. If he wouldn’t have left the door open there, he was going to get an orange front fender into his leg in the next one! I didn’t work that hard to get second. I was going to try to make it happen, I thought I was going to run out of time or not be able to get close enough to make anything happen.

So you were not settling? You were trying to figure out a way to dig it out right to the end?

Yeah, I crashed. I stopped and got goggles on the last lap. I had a tip-over. I ran him back down, then I crashed again with four miles to go. I thought that was all she wrote when I crashed the second time. It took me a few extra seconds to kind of get going the way I crashed. It was just a day full of mistakes for me. It was just kind of an uncharacteristic day. Literally I rode like it would have been a bad day. To end up winning it, that was good.