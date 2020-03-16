Sherco, a brand relatively unknown outside of trials circles, made big news in the off-road dirt bike market this off-season, signing stars like Cody Webb (Endurocross) and brothers Steward and Grant Baylor (GNCC, National Enduro) away from KTM. It didn’t take long for the brand to show what it can do, as yesterday, at round three of the Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized, Steward Baylor led most the way, holding off defending series champion Kailub Russell. Victory looked nearly certain until Baylor went wide in a corner on the motocross track, and Russell sliced inside to steal the lead just moments before the finish.

Baylor took a close second. There are no moral victories in racing, but it was an impressive performance, nonetheless. We talked to Stew after the race.

Racer X: Just talk about how this whole thing started. Did you even know about Sherco or anything? How did this even come about?

Steward Baylor: I had actually talked to Sherco I think two or three years ago now. It was Sherco Europe. Basically they just didn’t have room for anything for the U.S. in the budget or anything. Sherco is a very small company. So, it was one of those things it was more just talk and never really any action. They didn’t have enough bikes in the U.S. to even get me on a bike. KTM knew that we had been talking a little bit and put the pressure for me to sign. That was the year that I signed with Tely [Energy Racing Team]. Basically since then, I’ve just been wanting to find something other than KTM. Personally, they’ve got their guys. They’ve got Kailub [Russell], and after Kailub they’ve got Ben [Kelley]. I feel that I was never going to be their guy. I wanted to find a manufacturer that I was the guy and I was the one that the program was built around so that I could win. Middle of last year, Sherco contacted me. They were wanting to make some big moves. It just so happened I was the guy that they wanted to move with. Everything worked out. Right now it’s been tough. It’s been a really tough year. I’m just really struggling. Coming from somewhere like KTM, everything was so organized. You never had to second guess. I had my bad races and I’ll have my bad races no matter what I’m on. Just right now, it’s been really tough for me to wrap my mind around the big change. Things haven’t quite gone the way that I wanted them to go, but…