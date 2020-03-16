With the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Infront Moto Racing has provided yet another update to the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship schedule: the MXGP of France, Indonesia, and Asia have all changed dates. These latest calendar change are being made in order to keep the public safe.

The MXGP of France, which was set to be the third round on May 16 and 17 only four days ago during a calendar update, has now been moved to the seventh round and will be ran on June 27 and 28 in St. Jean d’Angely. The MXGP of Indonesia has been moved to the beginning of November (October 31 and November 1) and the MXGP of Asia (Indonesia) has been moved to the second weekend in November (November 7 and 8).

These changes to the FIM Motocross World Championship, as well as the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross being postponed leave a lot of speculation as to what will happen and when the next racing events will take place but we will continue to provide updates on these championships as they are shared with us.

