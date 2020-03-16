WASHINGTON, Ga.—Round three, The Specialized General, of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded yesterday in Washington, Georgia. After an intense battle throughout the duration of the race it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell coming through the finish line first.

Russell would have his work cut out for him after a mid-pack start, and coming through timing and scoring fourth on the first lap. K. Russell made his way into the lead as they came around on lap four, but FactoryONE Sherco’s Steward Baylor Jr. would remain close. Baylor Jr. battled back-and-forth with K. Russell the entire last lap, swapping the lead position multiple times. As the duo made their way to the motocross track portion of the track, K. Russell would find an inside line and make the pass stick.

Baylor Jr. would hold onto second overall, coming in just 1.8 seconds behind K. Russell and earning Sherco’s first GNCC podium finish at the premier level.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang came through the pack to earn third overall on the day. Strang came through sixth on the opening lap, but would put his head down and push throughout the entire three-hour race. Strang currently sits second in the National Championship points standings after three rounds of racing.

Coming through to take the fourth place position in XC1 Open Pro and sixth overall was FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor. As the riders made their way through the course, Baylor would find himself starting out eighth. However, as time wore on Baylor would find himself making moves through the pack to get towards the front and battle with the top riders.