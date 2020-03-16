Results Archive
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
General GNCC Race Report

March 16, 2020 12:05pm
General GNCC Race Report

WASHINGTON, Ga.—Round three, The Specialized General, of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded yesterday in Washington, Georgia. After an intense battle throughout the duration of the race it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell coming through the finish line first.

Russell would have his work cut out for him after a mid-pack start, and coming through timing and scoring fourth on the first lap. K. Russell made his way into the lead as they came around on lap four, but FactoryONE Sherco’s Steward Baylor Jr. would remain close. Baylor Jr. battled back-and-forth with K. Russell the entire last lap, swapping the lead position multiple times. As the duo made their way to the motocross track portion of the track, K. Russell would find an inside line and make the pass stick.

Baylor Jr. would hold onto second overall, coming in just 1.8 seconds behind K. Russell and earning Sherco’s first GNCC podium finish at the premier level.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang came through the pack to earn third overall on the day. Strang came through sixth on the opening lap, but would put his head down and push throughout the entire three-hour race. Strang currently sits second in the National Championship points standings after three rounds of racing.

Coming through to take the fourth place position in XC1 Open Pro and sixth overall was FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor. As the riders made their way through the course, Baylor would find himself starting out eighth. However, as time wore on Baylor would find himself making moves through the pack to get towards the front and battle with the top riders.

Steward Baylor (FactoryONE Sherco) and Kailub Russell (FMF/KTM Factory Racing) had an intense battle for the duration of the race on Sunday afternoon.
Steward Baylor (FactoryONE Sherco) and Kailub Russell (FMF/KTM Factory Racing) had an intense battle for the duration of the race on Sunday afternoon. Ken Hill

After grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award Coastal Racing Husqvarna’s Ricky Russell would finish fifth in XC1 and eighth overall on the day. Russell would battle with Baylor for fourth throughout the race, but would fall behind on the last lap. Russell holds onto third in the points standings after three rounds of racing. 

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn would come through leading the way on lap one. As the race wore on Ashburn continued to fight for a top spot, but would fall back to sixth in XC1 and ninth overall.

Sitting seventh for majority of the day was Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong. DeLong had a consistent race in Georgia, and would come through the finish line seventh in his class and a 12th place overall finish. AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael came through eighth in his class and 15th overall. Michael had a decent start to the day coming through fifth on the opening lap. Michael would try to battle back after falling back to eighth, but would ultimately end his day there.

Rounding out the top 10 in XC1 Open Pro were Levi Keller and Rockhill Powersports/Ti Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl. Keller and Earl would engage in a battle on the last lap to see who would come through first at the checkered flag.

Kailub Russell (center) Steward Baylor (left) and Josh Strang (right) rounded out the top three overall at The Specialized General.
Kailub Russell (center) Steward Baylor (left) and Josh Strang (right) rounded out the top three overall at The Specialized General. Ken Hill

Round three saw another new winner in the XC2 250 Pro class. It would be Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong coming through to earn his first XC2 win of the season, while also coming through fourth overall on the day. Trail Jesters KTM’s Jonathan Girroir would battle for a second place finish in XC2, and holding onto the class points lead. AmPro Yamaha/St. Lawrence Radiology’s Mike Witkowski rounded out the XC2 podium with a third on the day.

Coming through to earn the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class was Raines Riding University/Atlas Sales/Yamaha’s Jason Raines. Raines would lead the race from start to finish, putting over a 2 minute gap on the rest of the class. Ohlins USA/Brewer Cycles/FXR’s Cole Mattison battled through the pack to earn second in his class, followed by points leader Moose Racing/Carolina KTM/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes rounding out the top three.

At the conclusion of the 10 a.m. race it was WXC competitor, BAB’s Racing Yamaha/Maxxis’ Becca Sheets coming through to take the overall win and her third-straight WXC class win. Sheets had her work cut out for her as she came through fourth on the opening lap. Sheets would put her head down and push as she made her way into the lead on lap three. On the final lap Sheets would push and finish with a 21 second gap back to second place.

Becca Sheets (BAB’s Racing Yamaha/Maxxis) took her third WXC win of the season on Sunday morning.
Becca Sheets (BAB's Racing Yamaha/Maxxis) took her third WXC win of the season on Sunday morning. Ken Hill

Grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters Holeshot Award was Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker. Tricker would battle for the lead, but would remain in the second place position as the checkered flag flew. Coming through to earn third in the class was Rockstar Energy/LanMills XC’s Tayla Jones. Jones would battle throughout the race, but would remain in the final spot on the podium.

At the conclusion of the 8 a.m. youth race it was Team Green Kawasaki’s Jack Joy taking his first overall win. Joy would battle with fellow Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis throughout the entire race, swapping the lead multiple times. Davis would hold on for second overall in the youth, with KTM’s Caleb Lane rounding out the overall podium and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class top three.

Georgia’s David Parsons was nominated by his wife for GNCC’s Moto Hero Award, and on Sunday during the 10 a.m. start he was awarded with the Moto Hero plaque and a FREE set of Greenball's premium light truck Kanati brand tires valued over $1,000 courtesy of GBC Tires. Parsons retired from the military in 2007, but still helps train different active and reserved military branches. During his time in the military Parsons was deployed to Desert Storm, and many other countries. Thank you David for your service, we are proud that you are a part of our GNCC Racing family.

Georgia’s David Parsons receiving the GNCC Moto Hero Award.
Georgia's David Parsons receiving the GNCC Moto Hero Award. Ken Hill

The 1 p.m. bike pro race was broadcast LIVE in its entirety on RacerTV.com and can be viewed as archived video online by visiting the GNCC LIVE page online. Two highlight shows featuring ATVs and motorcycles will be featured on MAVTV.

The Specialized General
Washington, Georgia
Round 3 of 13
Sunday, March 15, 2020

The General - Overall Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell 02:58:03.779Boonville, NC KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:58:05.659Belton, SC Sherco
3Josh Strang 03:00:43.952Australia Kawasaki
4Craig Delong 03:01:43.336Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
5Jonathan Girroir 03:01:49.737Southwick, MA KTM
The General - XC2 Pro Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Craig Delong 03:01:43.336Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
2Jonathan Girroir 03:01:49.737Southwick, MA KTM
3Michael Witkowski 03:01:59.908North Liberty, IN Yamaha
4Cody J Barnes 03:05:44.133Sterling, IL Beta
5 03:06:57.536Australia Kawasaki
The General - XC3 Pro-Am Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1 03:19:53.219Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
2 03:22:04.290Inman, SC KTM
3Zack Hayes 03:22:10.658Sumter, SC KTM
4 03:25:10.338Columbia Heights, MN Yamaha
5 03:28:00.319Gillett, PA KTM
The General - WXC Race

- Washington, GA

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets 01:56:10.318Circleville, OH Yamaha
2Mackenzie Tricker 01:56:32.239Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3Tayla Jones 01:58:02.131Australia Husqvarna
4Rachael Archer 01:59:33.656New Zealand Yamaha
5Rachel Gutish 02:02:20.810Terre Haute, IN Beta
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Josh Strang Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN45
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL51
5Liam Draper New Zealand43
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC81
2 Travelers Rest, SC69
3 Columbia Heights, MN57
4 Lynnville, IN56
5 Inman, SC54
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB49
