Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Racer X Films: Daytona Race Examination

March 14, 2020 1:15pm | by:

With the supercross season postponed until further notice, we don't have much to talk about today unfortunately. So let's take a quick look back to Daytona and see some things that shaped up the 10th round of the series.

Firstly, we'll look at how a broken wheel nearly derailed Eli Tomac's night during the heat race, but as we know, he was able to reel in Ken Roczen for the win with a great reaction his mistake out front.

In the 250SX class, Jordon Smith may have ended his season in contact with Shane McElrath and we take a look at how that transpired. We also break down how Garrett Marchbanks' victory burnout compares to Eli Tomac's.

