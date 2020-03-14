With the supercross season postponed until further notice, we don't have much to talk about today unfortunately. So let's take a quick look back to Daytona and see some things that shaped up the 10th round of the series.

Firstly, we'll look at how a broken wheel nearly derailed Eli Tomac's night during the heat race, but as we know, he was able to reel in Ken Roczen for the win with a great reaction his mistake out front.

In the 250SX class, Jordon Smith may have ended his season in contact with Shane McElrath and we take a look at how that transpired. We also break down how Garrett Marchbanks' victory burnout compares to Eli Tomac's.