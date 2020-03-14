On Friday, Feld Entertainment officially announced that the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been postponed until further notice. With the late decisions on cancelled races, a lot of the industry was already in motion on the way to Indianapolis, Indiana, for round 11 of the championship. With everything now coming to a sudden halt, we asked Kris Keefer, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes to take us through what happened and what could be coming next.

1. Explain how crazy the last 48 hours have been in the supercross world, including your own personal travels. Plus, you’ve probably heard stories from others.

Kris Keefer: I was packing my things in order to hop on a plane to Indy and was told there would be no fans allowed at this race. This bummed me out because besides being at the actual race, getting to talk to people about their own bikes gets me excited. Once I heard that, I knew we would have to bring the heat for the live show we had planned, but in the end, the race got cancelled as well as the live show. The thought of not having a supercross race on Saturday night when I know there should be one is kind of weird, I am not going lie. But what about being a journeyman privateer racing this series and then realizing you have no job to go to on Saturday? That's a couple grand each weekend that they are potentially losing out on. That kind of money means nothing to the factory guys, but that 2K or so means a hell of a lot to these guys, I can guarantee you. Let's hope that our local motocross tracks and local races DO NOT get shut down so some of these guys can go try and race to at least make some pocket change. Oh, and if you’re wondering, you really don't need that much toilet paper people! Everyone just chill down, ride your dirt bike, watch Netflix, talk to one another, anything to keep the two-hour checkout line at the grocery store down please!

Jason Thomas: It’s been wild to say the least. I always have a heavy travel schedule, as many know. We had a big meeting on Wednesday at FLY Racing to decide if I was going to continue travel or not. There were differing opinions, but I wanted to go do my job if at all possible. I was scheduled to go to Indy for a dealer seminar on Thursday, have our live Racer X/PulpMX show Friday, and would obviously attend the race on Saturday. I host a VIP program for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/WPS/KTM team in conjunction with Feld, so obviously I was trying to find out more on what exactly was going on with this race and future events. From there, I was to fly to Boston to see dealers throughout the week before heading to Detroit for the next round. Well, as my Thursday of flying went, rumors were flying in every direction for what was to come. News broke that the race would go on without fans, which was a bummer for multiple reasons, but at least I would get to see a race on Saturday. Also, we could continue on with our show on Friday (I pushed HARD to do the show, people. Ask Weege, Matthes, and Keefer if you don’t believe me).

By the time my seminar ended on Thursday night, the race had gone from spectator-less to canceled altogether. Great. So, what now for me? Do I just hang out in Indy for a few days and then continue on to Boston? If you’ve seen the news, Boston is a serious hotspot for this virus. That didn’t seem appealing. I made a few phone calls, talked to the Western Power Sports brass, and decided to take my talents back to Boise (shoutout to LeBron).