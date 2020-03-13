Racerhead #11

Daytona 200/Daytona TT postponed (DC)

Sorry, Weege, and sorry to all of the racers down there for those events—just got this while editing down your bit for Racerhead this afternoon:

"American Flat Track has postponed this weekend’s race events at Daytona International Speedway, which includes Saturday’s DAYTONA 200 presented by CoMoto and the DAYTONA TT. The 79th DAYTONA 200 will be held as part of Biketoberfest in October and the DAYTONA TT will be rescheduled on a future date. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with the sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

I DON'T KNOW (Matthes)

That was my standard reply Thursday to all sorts of people hitting me up about the Indianapolis SX. I had a late afternoon flight too, and I could hit press day and then the PulpMX/Racer X Live Podcast show Friday night, but as I was waiting to board the flight, I knew from some people on teams that had been on a call with the Feld folks that Indy was likely going to be run with no fans and that Detroit and Boston was canceled (to go along with Seattle). Which would've been weird, but hey, I got it because the dirt was already in there and all that.

Waiting to board my plane, I got a notice that the governor of Indiana had banned gatherings of 250 people or more and, quickly doing the math in my head, there were way more than 250 people on teams and at Feld, so I wasn't thinking the race was going to go. As I was walking toward the plane down the jetway, I got a text from a big-name rider that said the race was off.

What do I do? I boarded the plane but sat there wondering if I should get off. Fake a heart attack? Could I trust this news? The plane door closed, and I got another text from a trusted industry guy that said it's not happening. But still nothing official, and besides, we had a live show that we could do.

Take-off for a stop in Chicago, buy the Wi-Fi (sorry, Weege) and yep, no sooner had I logged on than the race was donezo. I mean, I get it, because with the NHL and some other leagues shutting down, you just cannot be the one major indoor thing that's running, right? Legalities in that are staggering. So, what now of our live show, we were just under 250 tickets sold, so there would be no laws broken to have it. Some of us wanted it on, some didn't, and I was on the fence big-time. I thought that doing the show would be a bit of fun in a crappy situation for everyone, but then we were thinking that so many people travel to this round from all over, maybe it wouldn't be worth it to do in front of 50 people. And then of course guests we had lined up weren't going to show. In the end, canceling it made the most sense. We've sent out emails to everyone on how refunds are going to work and sorry about that also!

I'm just guessing here, too, but like Weege, I think we'll get some rounds in here to decide the champions but to me, tough to see 17 being run. Hunker down and hang out with the family, because things are going to get a little weird here.

Virus Free (Keefer)

Well, that escalated quickly. I went from packing my bags for Indy to canceling flights, just like a lot of other people. Indy was going to be another stop on the Racer X/PulpMX Live Show Tour, but the cancellation of the race, as well as the riders/show guests going back home early, only made the decision clearer that we had to cancel the show. As you have read, the series is up in the air, and if I was a journeyman privateer, I would be seriously bummed out. Guys like Chiz, A-Ray, Enticknap and many others rely on the night show/main event promoters’ purse to keep the lights on at home. Now, with the series in a standstill, these guys are out of a paycheck. It's going to be interesting to see how many of these guys race locally for money, but I guess that may be up in the air if local races are being canceled as well. Maybe they trade their SX suspension in for softer outdoor suspension? Maybe some of those SX-only riders are more open to ride some outdoor motocross races this summer since their SX season has been cut short? I think we may see a different outlook on our sport after all of this is over and done with.

The silver lining about this outbreak is that maybe some of the industry folk that work their ass off every weekend can now enjoy some actual riding time with their friends and families. Instead of getting on a plane to go to work, maybe now they can enjoy doing what they started doing before they took their industry jobs. It's funny because you will hear most of the people who work within the industry say they barely ride anymore because they’re so busy. When you get a motorcycle industry job, you may think that you get to ride all the time, but for the most part, that is simply untrue. In fact, you actually ride much less! So now with this COVID-19 downtime, you may see some of these mechanics, team managers, gear/goggle/boot guys and trainers actually get back to riding on the weekends like the rest of us fans/enthusiasts. Whoever would have thought that the motocross track would be one of the safer places to be in this day and age?

Since I am not going to Indy and it is currently raining in the high dez, I will be hosting a few of my buddies to some epic turn tracks as well as some fun trails from the high desert ponderosa. I already burned in a new track (don't mind the trash or the broken-down trailer in the photo, it's just a high dez thing), and it's currently waiting for the lap time wars to start. Hopefully some of you out there that were planning on going to Indy now turn your focus to actually getting on your dirt bikes to ride! Don't let this Coronavirus scare you away from strapping on your helmet and enjoying what you love the most. Your freedom on two wheels!