We regret to inform that we are canceling tonight's PulpMX/Racer X Live show, which was supposed to take place at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis. With last night's announcement that the the Indy Supercross had been canceled due to the ongoing shutdowns over Covid-19, it just doesn't make sense to roll on with our own show.

But don't worry, the Covid-19 virus hasn't shut down everything. JT and Matthes will continue to argue about all topics, however, everyone had to agree not do a show without a race.

When last seen, JT was still wandering around Indy looking for someone to bench race with. Matthes was in Chicago airport, trying to do a U-turn back to Las Vegas so he could get in some more E-bike rides. Keefer was planning on going riding (again) and Weege was headed back to do Daytona to do more announcing (again).