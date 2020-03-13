Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule

PulpMX/Racer X Indianapolis Live Show Canceled

March 13, 2020 10:50am | by:
We regret to inform that we are canceling tonight's PulpMX/Racer X Live show, which was supposed to take place at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis. With last night's announcement that the the Indy Supercross had been canceled due to the ongoing shutdowns over Covid-19, it just doesn't make sense to roll on with our own show.

But don't worry, the Covid-19 virus hasn't shut down everything. JT and Matthes will continue to argue about all topics, however, everyone had to agree not do a show without a race.

When last seen, JT was still wandering around Indy looking for someone to bench race with. Matthes was in Chicago airport, trying to do a U-turn back to Las Vegas so he could get in some more E-bike rides. Keefer was planning on going riding (again) and Weege was headed back to do Daytona to do more announcing (again). 

Now we just need to figure out refunds. We'll handle it. Anyone who bought advanced tickets for this event will get their money back. Stay tuned.

Read Now
