While the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the FIM Motocross World Championship (amongst other racing championships) have seen current races postponed, there is still racing to watch this weekend.
The third round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. GNCC issued a statement yesterday about the race schedule in regards to the Covid-19 outbreak. As of Friday morning, this weekend's race continues as scheduled.
Looking for more to watch? The 2020 season of American Flat Track opens Saturday night with the Daytona TT. The series has announced the race will be run without fans in attendance. Also, the Daytona 200 road race will still take place on Saturday afternoon. The main event races for American Flat Track air on NBCSN Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. EST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
GNCC Racing
TV | Online Schedule
The General
Aonia Pass MX - Washington, GA
|Pro ATV
|March 14 - 1:45pm
|on
|Pro Bike
|March 15 - 12:45pm
|on
American Flat Track
You can buy the track pass via NBCGold https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass and watch practice, qualifying, and the race, and also the Daytona 200 road race.
2020 Standings
GNCC Racing
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|60
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|46
|3
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|46
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|33
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|31
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|55
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|55
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|42
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|33
|5
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|28
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|60
|2
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|41
|3
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|39
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|39
|5
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|30
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|60
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|50
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|39
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|36
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|34
GNCC Racing
American Flat Track
Race Day Schedule
GNCC Racing
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Bikes
6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
the general gncc track map
Main Image: Mitch Kendra