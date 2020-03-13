Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: The General GNCC and Daytona TT

How to Watch The General GNCC and Daytona TT

March 13, 2020 9:30am

While the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the FIM Motocross World Championship (amongst other racing championships) have seen current races postponed, there is still racing to watch this weekend.

The third round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. GNCC issued a statement yesterday about the race schedule in regards to the Covid-19 outbreak. As of Friday morning, this weekend's race continues as scheduled.

Looking for more to watch? The 2020 season of American Flat Track opens Saturday night with the Daytona TT. The series has announced the race will be run without fans in attendance. Also, the Daytona 200 road race will still take place on Saturday afternoon. The main event races for American Flat Track air on NBCSN Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. EST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

GNCC Racing

TV | Online Schedule

The General

- Washington, GA

* all times
Pro ATVMarch 14 - 1:45pmon racer-tv
Pro BikeMarch 15 - 12:45pmon racer-tv
GNCC TV Schedule

American Flat Track

You can buy the track pass via NBCGold https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass and watch practice, qualifying, and the race, and also the Daytona 200 road race.

2020 Standings

GNCC Racing

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC60
2Ricky Russell Duvall, WA46
3Josh Strang Australia46
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN33
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN31
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN55
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA55
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA42
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL33
5 Landrum, SC28
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Sumter, SC60
2 Lynnville, IN41
3 Travelers Rest, SC39
4 Columbia Heights, MN39
5 West Sunbury, PA30
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH60
2Tayla Jones Australia50
3 New Zealand39
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC36
5 Barons, AB34
Full Standings

Other Links

GNCC Racing

Live Timing

Race Center

Tickets

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

GNCC racing

Twitter—@gnccracing

Instagram—@gncc_racing

Facebook

American Flat Track

Twitter—@AmericanFlatTrk

Instagram—@americanflattrack

Facebook

Race Day Schedule

GNCC Racing

Sunday, March 15, 2020
Bikes

6 am EST Gates Open
7-7:45 am EST Youth Bike Registration
8-9:30 am EST Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05-9:45 am EST Amateur Bike Registration
10 am-12 pm EST Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 am-12:45 pm EST Pro Bike Registration
11-11:30 am EST Pro Row Party: Bike Pro Row
1-4 pm EST Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

the general gncc track map

Main Image: Mitch Kendra

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now