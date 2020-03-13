While the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the FIM Motocross World Championship (amongst other racing championships) have seen current races postponed, there is still racing to watch this weekend.

The third round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia. You can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. GNCC issued a statement yesterday about the race schedule in regards to the Covid-19 outbreak. As of Friday morning, this weekend's race continues as scheduled.

Looking for more to watch? The 2020 season of American Flat Track opens Saturday night with the Daytona TT. The series has announced the race will be run without fans in attendance. Also, the Daytona 200 road race will still take place on Saturday afternoon. The main event races for American Flat Track air on NBCSN Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. EST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

GNCC Racing

TV | Online Schedule