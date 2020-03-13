Arma Launches BLACK EDITION PROKIT
The BLACK EDITION - PROKIT from Arma has all the supplements and gear you need to pursue your fitness goals in one bundle. You’ll get FIRE, BLITZ, and RELOAD packed in a limited Arma VIP black box with custom black lids. You'll also get an Arma water bottle, Arma BlenderBottle, and Arma hat, all at a 15 percent savings.
In conjunction with the release, Arma is partnering with Jeremy McGrath to give away a BLACK EDITION - PROKIT as well as a signed jersey from the King of Supercross himself. Hit the instagram post below to enter for the giveaway.
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT Includes:
1 - 7.4oz tub of FIRE: Boost + Focus
1 - 20.5oz tub of BLITZ: Training Complex
1 - 21.5oz tub of RELOAD: Protein Complex - Deep Chocolate
1 - 21.3oz tub of RELOAD: Protein Complex - Very Vanilla
1 - Arma Purist Water Bottle
1 - Arma Classic BlenderBottle
1 - Arma Stacked Snapback Hat
Arma offers a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.
Arma's complete line of products are available in both canisters and convenient single-serve packets at www.armasport.com.