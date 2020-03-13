Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Arma Launches BLACK EDITION PROKIT

March 13, 2020 9:30am | by:

The BLACK EDITION - PROKIT from Arma has all the supplements and gear you need to pursue your fitness goals in one bundle. You’ll get FIRE, BLITZ, and RELOAD packed in a limited Arma VIP black box with custom black lids. You'll also get an Arma water bottle, Arma BlenderBottle, and Arma hat, all at a 15 percent savings. 

In conjunction with the release, Arma is partnering with Jeremy McGrath to give away a BLACK EDITION - PROKIT as well as a signed jersey from the King of Supercross himself. Hit the instagram post below to enter for the giveaway.

BLACK EDITION - PROKIT Includes:
1 - 7.4oz tub of FIRE: Boost + Focus 
1 - 20.5oz tub of BLITZ: Training Complex
1 - 21.5oz tub of RELOAD: Protein Complex - Deep Chocolate
1 - 21.3oz tub of RELOAD: Protein Complex - Very Vanilla
1 - Arma Purist Water Bottle
1 - Arma Classic BlenderBottle
1 - Arma Stacked Snapback Hat 

BLACK EDITION - PROKIT
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT
BLACK EDITION - PROKIT

Arma offers a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's complete line of products are available in both canisters and convenient single-serve packets at www.armasport.com.

