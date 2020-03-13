Feld Entertainment announced Friday that the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been postponed until further notice. The move comes in a response to the increase in the COVID-19 outbreak as sporting events around the world are being postponed as well.
Below is the full press release from Feld Entertainment:
Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season has been postponed until further notice.
The following Supercross events have been cancelled:
• March 14 in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium
• March 21 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field
• March 28 in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
• April 4 in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High
o *Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation
• April 18 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium
o *Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation
Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website. If you purchased your tickets elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly.
The health and safety of everyone attending and competing in our live events, as well as our touring personnel, is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation.
We value you as a fan and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.