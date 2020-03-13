Marchbanks passed Jeremy Martin, who historically has been fantastic at Daytona, in his heat race. He would go on to take the victory. Even after putting that performance together, it was still a shock to see him holeshot, lead every lap, and win his first career race in the main event. Holding off a charge from defending series champion, Chase Sexton, Marchbanks looked every bit the part of a seasoned veteran as he ramped up his pace and pulled away in the latter stages of the main event.

“Honestly, the first five laps was the most nervous I was [in the race],” said Marchbanks. “I didn’t think I was going to hold on for a minute and after lap five I was like, ‘Holy cow! I’m still holding a two second gap!’ And it just kind of came natural, like I said. After lap seven or so, I feel like I just got into a good groove and held onto it.”

Ivan Tedesco has been working with Marchbanks while he also tests with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. The former two-time 250SX champion spent a lengthy career near the top of the sport and has been helping Marchbanks develop into a rider capable of winning races. Marchbanks noted Tedesco has been instrumental in his program this season.

“[He helped me] with just being level and being consistent with the laps,” said Marchbanks. “If you make a mistake, don’t dwell on it. Try to just let it go and focus on the race. Like, if I missed the 3-3-3 in the races last year, I’d get pretty frustrated with it and make more mistakes. In the main [at Daytona], I realized I made a couple small mistakes and I’m just trying to let it go.”