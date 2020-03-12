Zach Osborne Out for Supercross, Expected to Return at Hangtown
Zach Osborne announced Thursday that the initial prognosis of his injury sustained in a practice crash before the Atlanta Supercross is actually worse than originally thought.
Initially, he believed to have broken one rib, bruised two more, partially collapsed his lungs, and suffered a sprained wrist. After an MRI this week, it was determined he actually has three compression fractures in his back as well as two other fractures, including a small wrist fracture.
Read Osborne's update via his Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately I received some rough news this week about my current injuries. I was originally told at the hospital I that I had 1 broken rib, 2 bruised and partially collapsed lungs and a sprained wrist. After two weeks of significant discomfort from what I thought was a broken rib, I was advised to get more checks. I underwent an MRI on my abdomen which revealed three compression fractures in my back as well as two other fractures. An x-ray on my wrist showed a small fracture as well. I’m not sure how all of this was missed at my original hospital visit but it’s nice to have some answers and to be moving forward and closer to being back to my normal self. I’m grateful for all the people around me and their support through what has been a very tough year for me. The plan for now is to get well and be back to 100% health for the opening outdoor National at Hangtown!