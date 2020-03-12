Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Zach Osborne Out for Supercross, Expected to Return at Hangtown

March 12, 2020 2:25pm | by:
Zach Osborne Out for Supercross, Expected to Return at Hangtown

Zach Osborne announced Thursday that the initial prognosis of his injury sustained in a practice crash before the Atlanta Supercross is actually worse than originally thought.

Initially, he believed to have broken one rib, bruised two more, partially collapsed his lungs, and suffered a sprained wrist. After an MRI this week, it was determined he actually has three compression fractures in his back as well as two other fractures, including a small wrist fracture.

Read Osborne's update via his Instagram:

Unfortunately I received some rough news this week about my current injuries. I was originally told at the hospital I that I had 1 broken rib, 2 bruised and partially collapsed lungs and a sprained wrist. After two weeks of significant discomfort from what I thought was a broken rib, I was advised to get more checks. I underwent an MRI on my abdomen which revealed three compression fractures in my back as well as two other fractures. An x-ray on my wrist showed a small fracture as well. I’m not sure how all of this was missed at my original hospital visit but it’s nice to have some answers and to be moving forward and closer to being back to my normal self. I’m grateful for all the people around me and their support through what has been a very tough year for me. The plan for now is to get well and be back to 100% health for the opening outdoor National at Hangtown!

