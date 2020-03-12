Zach Osborne announced Thursday that the initial prognosis of his injury sustained in a practice crash before the Atlanta Supercross is actually worse than originally thought.

Initially, he believed to have broken one rib, bruised two more, partially collapsed his lungs, and suffered a sprained wrist. After an MRI this week, it was determined he actually has three compression fractures in his back as well as two other fractures, including a small wrist fracture.

Read Osborne's update via his Instagram: