At round nine at Atlanta you and Justin Barcia got into it pretty good both on and off that red dirt track. Even though you placed fourth that night, the overall dust-up seemed to inspire you a bit. Truth to that?

You know, that just shows high emotion in racing, right? There was bumping going down. You know my bar caught his hand and that was what pissed him off, for sure, and I understand that. That being said, we didn’t take each other out and we’re both going after the same thing so there is going to be that emotion. I think that if you’re not showing emotion, you’re not into it. So that was Atlanta and I think we both learned from it, right? I don’t think we’re going to do each other any good by messing around with each other early in the races, you know? Just going back to the emotion of racing, that’s what makes it so awesome. We both love what we’re doing.

And only one guy can win out there, huh?

[Laughs] Yep, only one guy can win so we’ve all got to try and be that best guy.

There has been some fierce racing thus far in 2020, hasn’t there?

There has. Like I said, everyone is just racing on emotion and adrenaline and it’s a good year for supercross, as long as don’t get shut down here with a crazy virus… It’s been really good racing.

Ken Roczen has absolutely been right there. Did you anticipate him running and racing as well as he has in ’20?

Yes, just because I looked at his past and when he’s had a healthy season, he’s very consistent. This is going to be like who is going to be the first guy to blink. Yeah, it’s been competitive with Ken and it’s been like who gets the start on each other. I feel like I can’t let him run away early. If I have him within sight, I feel like I can get him, for sure. I have to be there on the start and then I can beat him.

What’s been your competitive take on Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb?

It’s tough to say. It’s one of those things where we saw Cooper make a huge mistake in Dallas, that’s supercross. And Anderson, he’s been hit and miss too. But that being said, both are capable of winning races, so you can’t out anyone at any time. Those guys can easily get between me and Ken and I can’t let that happen. I can’t let those guys get between me and Ken… I feel like that’s been the group this year, for sure. Especially after Adam [Cianciarulo] got hurt. Adam was definitely capable of winning.