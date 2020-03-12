What a week! Things are happening fast in every facet of the sport and of course the world around it. For many, SX/MX is their escape from the realities of life. With coronavirus news inescapable, I am going to just focus on the race and leave the news to the reporters. So, for Indy, let’s hope for a good, safe race and if even for one night, let our worries subside.

Indy has always been near the top of my favorites list. It’s the site of my first ever supercross race, dating myself back to 1997. Since then, the city has undergone a complete rejuvenation. The downtown area has gone from a very industrial feel to a fun, night-life vibe. It has some of America’s great restaurants (St. Elmo’s), and hosts great events like the NFL Combine. It’s done a total 180 from my first visit back 20+ years ago. I am often asked to list my favorite races of the year, mostly to help steer those interested in the Rocky Mountain KTM/WPS VIP Program that I host. The overall experience between the stadium, city, and atmosphere is what defines an event for me. Indy delivers on all fronts.

Dirty Little Secrets

This year’s track begins with a long start straight into a right-hand 180. I am always wary of right hand first turns as riders will have difficulty using their rear brake. The right-hand corner asks riders to extend their right left for balance and positioning, compromising their ability to slow down. That inevitably pushes riders deep into the corner and can increase the likelihood of collision. It’s not always going to lead to first turn crashes but they seem more likely just due to the lack of braking.

The first rhythm has a few possibilities. My main question is how big the first jump will be. If riders are forced to use it as a jump, that will change the rhythm options. If they are forced to double in, they could choose a big option here. A 2-3-4 combo could be in play but it should be mentioned that Indy’s softer dirt can make bigger options less likely. If the track gets rutty, look for the easiest option to become the one chosen. I have often watched riders plan huge options on track walk, only to double through come main event time.