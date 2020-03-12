Vince Friese | 14th in 450SX

“In the main event, I rode a little tight and got pushed around in the first few laps. I put myself in a good position but had a couple of bobbles in the sand and dropped back. I was riding and battling with my teammates, stayed with Justin in the middle part of the race there, and Brayton was on me from the middle part until the end. A lapper got in my way, and JB got by me, so the lapper was still in between us, and I went for a pretty aggressive move. I had to lock up the front brake and high-sided into JB, and we both hit the deck. He got up and still beat me to 10th, which was a bummer. I hope he is okay, and I feel pretty bad. My intent was just to put the bike in front of him because he would have seen my bike and stopped, but with the lapper in the way made things more hectic. It’s such a bummer because I want to put it in the top-10 for the team. Everyone is working so hard and to go from 10th to 11th like that is tough.”

Charles Lefrancois | DNQ for main event

"I felt comfortable on the bike from the start of timed practice. I managed to get the 19th fastest time in the first timed session and qualified 22nd overall after the second session. I knew a direct transfer into the main was possible for me with a good start, and usually starts are my strength, but not tonight. I worked hard to make passes, but it was not enough in my heat or the LCQ to transfer to the main. Despite my bad result I really liked the bike, and also the track, and will work hard this week to get better results in Indy."

Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s team manager Jeremy Albrecht:

"Charles rode well in qualifying and improved each time he hit the track. He showed speed, but bad starts did not help him get into the main event. We will focus on starts to help him improve for next weekend. He has a great attitude and wants to prove he can make us and Suzuki proud. I believe he will make improvements each weekend."

RJ Hampshire | 4th in 250SX

“Obviously I would have liked to finish on the podium but all-in-all, I’m pretty happy with how tonight went. While I was running third, I dabbed my leg in a corner and it gave me a stinger on my knee, which kind of caused me to mess up the rhythm a couple of laps and [Jeremy] Martin was able to get around me. With the track being as high-speed as it was, I made the decision to be smart and take fourth so I could move on to Indy and get better results.”

Jo Shimoda | 7th in 250SX

“The whole practice, in timed qualifying, I didn’t get in good laps, but I felt loose all day. I was a little bit tight in the beginning of my heat but got fourth. In the main event I started okay but [Shane] McElrath crashed in front of me and I got stuck behind him which put me behind a lot of riders. I was able to get to seventh and I was catching up to sixth, but then I went off the track with three laps to go. Had to settle for seventh.”