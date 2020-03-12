MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform about a further update on the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as the MXGP of Spain and the MXGP of Portugal have been postponed.

Originally scheduled on the 18th - 19th of April, the MXGP of Spain will now be postponed to the 10th – 11th of October, meanwhile the MXGP of Portugal foreseen on 25th – 26th of April will now be taking place on the 17th– 18th of October.

The decision to postpone both events to a later date in the year was made in agreement with the FIM, FIM Europe, the local authorities and both organizers, Last Lap as local organizer of the MXGP of Spain and Águeda Action Club – ACTIB as organizer of the MXGP of Portugal.

Due to the international situation because of the coronavirus outbreak, Infront Moto Racing would like to focus on the health of all the people involved and to keep the risk of impact low for the 2020 MXGP Calendar schedule.

We kindly ask you all for a great sense of responsibility and understanding during this difficult time, as we continue to monitor the situation and take each day step-by-step.

Updated 2020 MXGP Calendar can be found here below and you can download it HERE.