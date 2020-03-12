Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
MXGP of Spain, Portugal Postponed

March 12, 2020 9:25am | by:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform about a further update on the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar as the MXGP of Spain and the MXGP of Portugal have been postponed.

Originally scheduled on the 18th - 19th of April, the MXGP of Spain will now be postponed to the 10th – 11th of October, meanwhile the MXGP of Portugal foreseen on 25th – 26th of April will now be taking place on the 17th– 18th of October.

The decision to postpone both events to a later date in the year was made in agreement with the FIM, FIM Europe, the local authorities and both organizers, Last Lap as local organizer of the MXGP of Spain and Águeda Action Club – ACTIB as organizer of the MXGP of Portugal.

Due to the international situation because of the coronavirus outbreak, Infront Moto Racing would like to focus on the health of all the people involved and to keep the risk of impact low for the 2020 MXGP Calendar schedule.

We kindly ask you all for a great sense of responsibility and understanding during this difficult time, as we continue to monitor the situation and take each day step-by-step.

Updated 2020 MXGP Calendar can be found here below and you can download it HERE.

The updated MXGP schedule as of Tuesday, March 12, 2020.
