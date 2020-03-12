Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Maryland Gov. Hogan has just issued a ‘state of emergency’ for the State of Maryland, prohibiting all large events or mass gatherings of 250+ people, effective immediately and until further notice.

MX Sports will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”), regarding these matter in areas where our events are located.

Accordingly, the Northeast Area Qualifier currently scheduled for this weekend (March 14/15) at Budds Creek Raceway in Mechanicsville, Maryland, as well as all further events scheduled at Budds Creek Raceway, are postponed until further notice.

MX Sports urges the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or suppressed immune systems) to avoid large events and mass gatherings, including motorsports events, and urges its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic.

MX Sports and the AMA will work together to reschedule the Northeast Area Qualifier at Budds Creek once the state of emergency is lifted.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

Main Image: Christian Munoz