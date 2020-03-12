Jordon Smith Suffers Torn ACL in Daytona SX Crash
A the start of the 250SX main event in Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith tangled with Shane McElrath and went down and was unable to continue the race. Smith had to be helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew and he underwent tests early in the week.
On Wednesday, Smith posted on Instagram saying an MRI had “confirmed a complete ACL tear with multiple lateral and meniscus tears.” Here is his full post:
Want to give everyone an update on my status. MRI results confirmed a complete ACL tear with multiple lateral and meniscus tears. I have an appointment in the morning with an orthopedic Dr. and will make a plan on which is the best way to handle this injury. It’s a huge bummer considering I felt like I was finally starting to ride like myself a little bit more at the races. I will give another update when I talk with doctors and the team about what we feel is best moving forward. Thanks to all of my fans and friends for the support I’ve had so far!
Although it's unsure of how long Smith will be sidelined for, the team said in a press release yesterday that he will be out this weekend at the Indianapolis Supercross:
“Marchbanks will be representing the team on his own as teammate Jordon Smith will be sitting out this weekend after hurting his knee in Daytona.”
Through the first four rounds of the 2020 250SX East Region Championship, Smith sits eighth in the points standings with 48 points. He recorded a season-best fourth at the Atlanta Supercross.