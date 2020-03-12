A the start of the 250SX main event in Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith tangled with Shane McElrath and went down and was unable to continue the race. Smith had to be helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew and he underwent tests early in the week.

On Wednesday, Smith posted on Instagram saying an MRI had “confirmed a complete ACL tear with multiple lateral and meniscus tears.” Here is his full post: