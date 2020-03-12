Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Amateur
RCSX
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Jordon Smith Suffers Torn ACL in Daytona SX Crash

March 12, 2020
Jordon Smith Suffers Torn ACL in Daytona SX Crash

A the start of the 250SX main event in Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jordon Smith tangled with Shane McElrath and went down and was unable to continue the race. Smith had to be helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew and he underwent tests early in the week.

On Wednesday, Smith posted on Instagram saying an MRI had “confirmed a complete ACL tear with multiple lateral and meniscus tears.” Here is his full post:

Although it's unsure of how long Smith will be sidelined for, the team said in a press release yesterday that he will be out this weekend at the Indianapolis Supercross:

“Marchbanks will be representing the team on his own as teammate Jordon Smith will be sitting out this weekend after hurting his knee in Daytona.”

Through the first four rounds of the 2020 250SX East Region Championship, Smith sits eighth in the points standings with 48 points. He recorded a season-best fourth at the Atlanta Supercross.

