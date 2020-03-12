Results Archive
Insight: Indianapolis and Detroit Races Canceled

March 12, 2020 6:40pm
by:

After news broke earlier today that Indiana Governor Holcomb had restricted gatherings in the city of more than 250 people, it has now been confirmed that this weekend's Indianapolis Supercross event has been canceled.

Yesterday, Feld Entertainment also announced the Seattle Supercross, round 13 of the championship, has been postponed and will have to run at a different date or venue.

At this time, there are no further updates on future rounds but we will provide that information as soon as it becomes available.

See the update from Feld Entertainment regarding this weekend's race in Indianapolis below:

In accordance with the restrictions on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns, Monster Energy Supercross scheduled on March 14, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has been cancelled.

Ticket Information:

  • All tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded back to the purchaser original form of payment.
  • All other tickets that were purchased at ticket outlets, dealers, box office or via phone can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

[Update: March 12, 2020 7:45 p.m. EST] 

Racer X has now learned that the Detroit Supercross, scheduled for Ford Field on March 21, has also been canceled. The following is from the  Ford Field website

Refunds through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to your credit card.  For additional information, contact customer support at www.ticketmaster.com/customerservice.

For event purchases made with a credit card directly from the Ford Field Box Office, all purchases will automatically be refunded to your credit card used at time of purchase. Additional inquiries should be directed to customer support at www.fordfield.com/events/ticket-information.

