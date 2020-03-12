Insight: Indianapolis and Detroit Races Canceled

After news broke earlier today that Indiana Governor Holcomb had restricted gatherings in the city of more than 250 people, it has now been confirmed that this weekend's Indianapolis Supercross event has been canceled.

Yesterday, Feld Entertainment also announced the Seattle Supercross, round 13 of the championship, has been postponed and will have to run at a different date or venue.

At this time, there are no further updates on future rounds but we will provide that information as soon as it becomes available.

See the update from Feld Entertainment regarding this weekend's race in Indianapolis below:

In accordance with the restrictions on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns, Monster Energy Supercross scheduled on March 14, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has been cancelled. Ticket Information: All tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded back to the purchaser original form of payment.

All other tickets that were purchased at ticket outlets, dealers, box office or via phone can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

[Update: March 12, 2020 7:45 p.m. EST]

Racer X has now learned that the Detroit Supercross, scheduled for Ford Field on March 21, has also been canceled. The following is from the Ford Field website