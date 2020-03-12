Indiana Restricts Gatherings to 250 People or Less

A day after the Seattle Supercross was cancelled and the 13th round of the series was set to be rescheduled, another event could be directly effected. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated today that non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more will be banned until further notice. The Indianpolis Supercross, round 11 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, is set to take place this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. At this time, we await official word on what this means for this weekends event.

The move comes just hours after the Big Ten cancelled their basketball tournament that was being played in Indianapolis.

Read Governor Holcomb's full statement here:

This is a time when we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread this virus. While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act.

Today I'm initiating:

Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people.

Effective immediately, school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.

Child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings. Nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors. Any individual who is allowed to visit is restricted to the patient’s room.

The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at all facilities as a precaution for the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders.

Individuals over 60 years of age or those with a known underlying health issue such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease should limit their public exposure.

Those who run senior centers and congregate meal services should consider suspending congregate meals services and arrange for home delivery. Encourage businesses to utilize telework policies, if available.

I fully expect there will be additional actions warranted in the coming days. Just as we have since the beginning of the year, we are working with partners at all levels to secure all necessary resources for any escalation of this virus.

More information may be found at: https://bit.ly/38LVUDd