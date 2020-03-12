Spring Branch, TX— FactoryONE Sherco is proud to announce, in a follow up to their extreme off-road and trials development program, by announcing their GNCC youth development program for the 2020 season. The team welcomes Orlando, Florida, native Alex Lugar as a development rider.

“We have been working with Alex for a few months now. He was introduced to us through our FactoryONE team sponsor, Ronnie Hames with HBD Motografx,” said Ron Sallman, team owner. “Alex is a tremendous talent and is just a great young man. He is the perfect brand representative and is the future of our GNCC program. Alex can benefit from being alongside Steward and Grant [Baylor] and having a resource in them along with the team mechanics, Garrett and Eric. We want to provide a platform for the next generation to learn and grow from the factory supported team.”

Alex will be riding for Ol’ Red Racing/Right Coast Racing. His primary focus will be on Open A in GNCC but will also ride AA in FTR. At 18 years old, he has a solid resume.

"I got my first bike when I was six but really only rode trails until I was 11 when I did my first Hare Scramble,” said Lugar. “As soon as I got a taste of racing, I was hooked. Until last year, I’ve always just raced locally in Florida, but I took a shot at the GNCC series and was able to get third in the four-stroke A-Lites class. I had a lot of up and downs last year, but overall it was super fun and was a great learning experience. I’m really excited for the new season as I’m moving into the Open A class onboard a Sherco, as well as racing the AA class in the local FTR series. My goal for this year is to just continue to better myself and grow as a rider and hopefully that can allow me to fight for some wins. I am appreciative of the support of Sherco USA and FactoryONE.”

