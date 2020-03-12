FactoryONE Sherco Announces GNCC Youth Development Program
Spring Branch, TX—
“We have been working with Alex for a few months now. He was introduced to us through our FactoryONE team sponsor, Ronnie Hames with HBD Motografx,” said Ron Sallman, team owner. “Alex is a tremendous talent and is just a great young man. He is the perfect brand representative and is the future of our GNCC program. Alex can benefit from being alongside Steward and Grant [Baylor] and having a resource in them along with the team mechanics, Garrett and Eric. We want to provide a platform for the next generation to learn and grow from the factory supported team.”
Alex will be riding for Ol’ Red Racing/Right Coast Racing. His primary focus will be on Open A in GNCC but will also ride AA in FTR. At 18 years old, he has a solid resume.
"I got my first bike when I was six but really only rode trails until I was 11 when I did my first Hare Scramble,” said Lugar. “As soon as I got a taste of racing, I was hooked. Until last year, I’ve always just raced locally in Florida, but I took a shot at the GNCC series and was able to get third in the four-stroke A-Lites class. I had a lot of up and downs last year, but overall it was super fun and was a great learning experience. I’m really excited for the new season as I’m moving into the Open A class onboard a Sherco, as well as racing the AA class in the local FTR series. My goal for this year is to just continue to better myself and grow as a rider and hopefully that can allow me to fight for some wins. I am appreciative of the support of Sherco USA and FactoryONE.”
Here is a look at some of his accomplishments
- 2017 FTR 200A Hare Scramble champ
- 2018 FTR 200A Hare Scramble champ
- 2019 FTR 250A Hare Scramble champ
- 2019 FTR 250A Enduro champ
- 2019 GNCC four-stroke A-Lites third place overall
- Best 2019 GNCC race result first in class and 24th OA at Rd 11 Mason Dixon 2019
- Best 2020 GNCC Finish third OA Amateur and second in class at the Wild Boar in round 2