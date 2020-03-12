Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Flat Track's Next Level

Exhaust Podcast Flat Track's Next Level

March 12, 2020 6:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt provides a check-in on the American Flat Track success story. In 2017, a sport that was on the verge of withering to nothing found another gear, with some radical changes ushering in steady growth. Now factory rides are here, as well as some new young stars battling the established champions. Heck, they're even training with Aldon Baker these days!

The best part, though? While the sport has grown more professional and sophisticated, the riders are still new to this process, so they're pretty open and honest in interviews. So Weigandt hit up defending Super Twins Champion Briar Bauman, Singles Class sensation Shayna Texter (the Red Bull KTM "girl who can beat the guys" who is also Bauman's fiancée), and 2019 Singles Class Champion Dalton Gauthier, who is moving to the big class for 2020. The new season starts this Saturday night at the Daytona TT. Here's the bench-racing ammo you need if you watch the race, which will air on NBCSN after Monster Energy Supercross from Indianapolis.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Main Image: Briar Bauman at the 2019 Daytona TT. Photo by Mitch Kendra

