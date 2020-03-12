Jason Weigandt provides a check-in on the American Flat Track success story. In 2017, a sport that was on the verge of withering to nothing found another gear, with some radical changes ushering in steady growth. Now factory rides are here, as well as some new young stars battling the established champions. Heck, they're even training with Aldon Baker these days!

The best part, though? While the sport has grown more professional and sophisticated, the riders are still new to this process, so they're pretty open and honest in interviews. So Weigandt hit up defending Super Twins Champion Briar Bauman, Singles Class sensation Shayna Texter (the Red Bull KTM "girl who can beat the guys" who is also Bauman's fiancée), and 2019 Singles Class Champion Dalton Gauthier, who is moving to the big class for 2020. The new season starts this Saturday night at the Daytona TT. Here's the bench-racing ammo you need if you watch the race, which will air on NBCSN after Monster Energy Supercross from Indianapolis.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.