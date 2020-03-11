Yamaha Cancels Dealer and On-Site Signings Until Further Notice
Yamaha Motor USA announced today that all signings for both the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team and the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team have been cancelled until further notice.
The cancellation comes amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier today, Washington Governor Jay Inslee put a ban on all gatherings over 250 people in the Seattle area. Ken Roczen also announced last week that he would no longer be doing signings for the foreseeable future citing concerns for the COVID-19 outbreak as well.
Read Yamaha's statement about the cancellation here:
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, Yamaha regrets to inform its fans that we will be cancelling all Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha Team autograph sessions at both dealership signings and on site at Supercross events until further notice. While we are truly sorry that our teams won’t have the opportunity to interact with our loyal fans, the safety and wellness of our racers, crew members and fans are of the utmost importance to us. We appreciate your understanding during this time, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide you with any updates.