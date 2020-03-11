Yamaha Cancels Dealer and On-Site Signings Until Further Notice

Yamaha Motor USA announced today that all signings for both the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team and the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team have been cancelled until further notice.

The cancellation comes amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier today, Washington Governor Jay Inslee put a ban on all gatherings over 250 people in the Seattle area. Ken Roczen also announced last week that he would no longer be doing signings for the foreseeable future citing concerns for the COVID-19 outbreak as well.

Read Yamaha's statement about the cancellation here: