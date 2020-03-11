Washington Restricts Events to 250 People or Less, Seattle SX in Jeopardy
In a press conference today, Washington Governor Jay Inslee addressed the media regarding plans to limit large gatherings of people over concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Inslee has placed the restriction on King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties currently. Seattle, and CenturyLink Field where the supercross race is planning to be held later this month, is located in King County.
Here's Governor Inslee's update:
The health and well-being of Washingtonians during the COVID-19 outbreak remains our top priority.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 11, 2020
Starting today, we will prohibit events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow the spread of this virus. pic.twitter.com/U1wOf0paIW
No official announcement from Feld Entertainment has been made at this time about the plans for the Seattle Supercross which is currently scheduled for March 28. An announcement from Feld is expected to be coming soon.