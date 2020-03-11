Results Archive
Washington Restricts Events to 250 People or Less, Seattle SX in Jeopardy

March 11, 2020 1:40pm | by:
In a press conference today, Washington Governor Jay Inslee addressed the media regarding plans to limit large gatherings of people over concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Inslee has placed the restriction on King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties currently. Seattle, and CenturyLink Field where the supercross race is planning to be held later this month, is located in King County.

Here's Governor Inslee's update:

No official announcement from Feld Entertainment has been made at this time about the plans for the Seattle Supercross which is currently scheduled for March 28. An announcement from Feld is expected to be coming soon.

The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now